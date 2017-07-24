Iowa's Ferentz says change can be healthy

The Hawkeyes are in Chicago for day one of the Big Ten media days. Iowa has 12 starters back from last years 8-5 team, five on offense and seven on defense.

Kirk Ferentz is back for his 19th season. Ferentz has 135 career wins at Iowa, just eight away from the school record held by Hayden Fry.

Continuity has been a calling card during the Ferentz years, but he has several new coaches this season. Son, Brian Ferentz, is the new offensive coordinator and Iowa has a new offensive line coach, a new wide receivers coach and a new quarterbacks coach.

"The defensive room is all set. all in the same places, same chairs, pretty good idea of what we want to do but certainly some things we need to do better," said Kirk Ferentz. "Then offensively, LeVar Woods is the only guy sitting in the same seat so total opposite on the other side. But it's all been really healthy, a lot of good healthy discussion, whether it's recruiting, what we're doing in any phase. I think sometimes change can be really healthy."

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell in one of ten players named to the Big Ten preseason honors list. The senior led the team with 124 tackles last season, which was second in the conference.

Iowa's first game is September 2 against Wyoming.