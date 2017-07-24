Heat returns before storm chances do as well

We got to enjoy another relatively mild day with highs reaching the 80s for the third straight day in Sioux City.

Now we're about to see the heat return, but this time only temporarily.

Tonight stays pretty quiet for most of us with only western Siouxland having a small chance of a thunderstorm.

We do heat things up quickly tomorrow as highs could soar into the mid 90s and it's going to be more humid than the past couple of days as well.

Chances of thunderstorms could start moving in Tuesday night and scattered storms are going to remain a possibility throughout the day Wednesday as well as a cold front moves across the region.

A few of these storms could be a little strong but at least some beneficial rain is going to be a possibility.

We'll dry back out by Thursday and temperatures will be more reasonable again with highs in the low 80s.

In fact, highs are then expected to stay at or below average all the way into the weekend.