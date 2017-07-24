Illinois severe weather cleanup underway

Cleanup efforts were underway in parts of Illinois Monday after severe weather struck over the weekend.

One of the areas hit was DuPage County, where heavy rain and high winds swept through Friday.

The storm - leaving damage and debris in its wake.

Lauren Victory reports.

These landscapers said they were booked solid with cleanup jobs in Itasca until further notice.

Indeed, work seems never-ending for homeowners along this whole section of broker avenue.

Nat Sot Robert Cudzich: "It's 52 feet [unintelligible]."

Robert Cudzich's 40-year-old evergreen toppled during the strong storm that caused all this damage Friday night.

More than 60 hours later, he was still picking up the pieces.

Reporter off-cam: "What work do you have left today?"

Robert Cudzich / Resident: "I've got to get rid of those bricks, and I'm trying to get rid of this stump."

Across the street, Betty Kunich tidies up her daughter's driveway.

She's grateful for the heavy lifting neighbors already have done.

Betty Kunich / Resident's Mother: "They were just sawing trees, getting trees off the streets. It was phenomenal."

A giant trunk around the corner still squashes a power line - debris so plentiful here, that Itasca set up a tree removal hotline.

Robert Cudzich / Resident: "I'm going to miss the trees because it's like shaved a lot of our trees you know, the view, but you know, we still got some."

Other parts of the state have been coping with floodwaters following heavy rain over the past week.