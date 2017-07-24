Pyle Transportation Inc. denies involvement in alleged Texas human smuggling deaths

There's a Siouxland connection in at disturbing case of alleged human smuggling in San Antonio, TX.

Ten migrant workers are dead, found inside a sweltering semi-trailer in the parking lot of a Texas Wal-Mart.

The semi started its trip in northwest Iowa.

The branding on the tractor-trailer was for Pyle Transportation, a company based in Schaller, Iowa.

Owner, Brian Pyle, was visibly distraught about the entire situation when KTIV spoke with him on Monday.

He assured KTIV, even though his name was on the truck, he had no part in the smuggling.

Pyle says he sold the tractor-trailer to a buyer in Mexico back on May 10.

Pyle hired Bradley Jr. to pick up the truck here in Schaller and drive it straight to Brownsville, TX to meet with the buyer.

He says he was shocked to see his name all over news reports just a few days ago.

Pyle says he's received threatening emails and phone calls, but says he's only attached to the incident because he didn't take his name off the side of the truck.

"Wasn't my trailer, trailer was sold, you know," said Pyle Transportation owner, Brian Pyle. "If I would've taken my name off, the name off the side of the trailer, you guys wouldn't be standing here today. Had nothing to do with me."

Pyle says he's worked with Bradley Jr. in the past on other transportation jobs and never had any problems.

He said Bradley Jr. seemed like an honest man and he thought he could trust him.

"I never predicted he would do this. Never," said Pyle. "I mean, honestly, he was a nice guy...I mean...seemed like a really nice guy, but....hindsight is 20-20, so you know."

Pyle told KTIV Bradley Jr.'s car is actually parked at the business in Schaller from when he picked up the trailer.

Pyle said he told Bradley Jr. to go straight from Schaller to Brownsville.

He said he doesn't know why Bradley Jr would stop in Laredo or San Antonio.

Bradley Jr. is in federal custody and could face the death penalty.