Pilot of crashed cropduster identified

We know the identity of the man piloting a cropdusting plane that crashed, in northeast Nebraska, least week.

The pilot of the plane is identified as 26-year old Brad Doffin. That's according to the owner of the plane, Steven Barney. Barney says Doffin remains in the hospital following the accident, and is still employed through his company.

The plane crashed shortly before 2:00pm on Tuesday, July 18th. The crash site is seven miles west, and one-and-a-half miles north, of Pierce.

The Pierce County Sheriff says the cropduster, owned by Bloomfield Ag & Aerial Service, was spraying bean fields in the area when it crashed.