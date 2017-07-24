Sioux City police identify suspect in convenience store theft - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City police identify suspect in convenience store theft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City police have identified the suspect in a theft from a local gas station. 

36-year old Jason Marlin is charged with first degree theft, and second degree robbery. He is being held in Woodbury County Jail on a $20,000 bond. 

The Sioux City Police Department says more charges are pending. 

Police say, on July 16th, Marlin entered a Gordon Drive Kum N Go to buy a bottle of water. When the clerk opened the register, police say Marlin lunged forward and grabbed money from the register before running out. 

Marlin was arrested Friday night in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

His next court date is July 31st.

