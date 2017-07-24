Sioux City man charged with setting home surveillance camera on fire

A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after police say he set a surveillance camera on fire while stealing items from a home.

47-year old Hai Long Nguyen is charged with first degree arson, second degree burglary, and a probation violation on a third degree burglary charge.

Police say on July 4th Nguyen was rummaging through items on the patio of a home on Virginia Street when he noticed a pair of surveillance cameras. Police say he knocked one down, and started the other on fire before stealing a cooler.

Nguyen is being held in Woodbury County Jail on a $55,000 bond.