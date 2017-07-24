Sioux City man charged with setting home surveillance camera on - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man charged with setting home surveillance camera on fire

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after police say he set a surveillance camera on fire while stealing items from a home.

47-year old Hai Long Nguyen is charged with first degree arson, second degree burglary, and a probation violation on a third degree burglary charge.

Police say on July 4th Nguyen was rummaging through items on the patio of a home on Virginia Street when he noticed a pair of surveillance cameras. Police say he knocked one down,  and started the other on fire before stealing a cooler.

Nguyen is being held in Woodbury County Jail on a $55,000 bond. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.