Estherville LC drops state baseball opener in extra innings

The Centerville Big Reds bided their time in Monday night's Class 2A state quarterfinal at Principal Park, but it all paid off.

The Big Reds didn't get their first hit until the sixth inning, but the hits that followed were timely, as they defeated Estherville Lincoln Central 3-1 in eight innings to move into the state semifinals.

Treye Rinehart was the star for Centerville. He went 2-for-3 with two of the team's three RBIs in the game.

Centerville starter Brett Kauzlarich was just as impressive on the mound. He pitched all eight innings — 112 pitches — and only allowed one run on six hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

Estherville Lincoln Central starter Evan Olesen also went all eight innings while allowing three runs, just two earned. He walked three batters and struck out three.

Estherville Lincoln Central jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after an RBI single from Lucas Gardner scored Trey Jacobson. The Midgets had two more runners in scoring position but couldn't knock them in.

Centerville's first hit came in the top of the sixth inning, but it was a big one. With runners on the corners, Rinehart laced a single past the opposing third baseman to knock in Merrick Mathews and tie the game at one.

Rinehart once again came through once again for the Big Reds, this time in the eighth inning. He picked up his second RBI of the ballgame with a single that skipped past the third baseman and scored McCain Oden. Centerville picked up another run in the frame to push its lead to 3-1.

Estherville Lincoln Central loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but the Big Reds worked out of danger to seal the victory.

"I felt good," said Olesen. "Our defense was making plays behind me all day. We just didn't make plays when we needed to and they came through in big spots with big hits at the end of the game there."

"I feel bad for our guys," said ELC head coach Lee Evans. "Evan gave us a great effort on the mound, like he does every time out. It just wasn't in the cards tonight."

Third-seeded Estherville Lincoln Central (23-7) bowed out of its first state tournament appearance since 2008 — its second overall.