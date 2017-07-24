Sioux City Council approves future bridge repairs

Major repair work will soon begin on several bridges in Sioux City.

Monday night Sioux City City Council approved the plans for the 2017 Bridge Repairs Project.

The project will tackle four local bridges in need of repairs and maintenance.

These bridges include: 46th Street Bridge, Broken Kettle Road, Amanda Street and Floyd Boulevard Bridge over 3rd street.

Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Moore believes repairs of bridges are extremely important to be aware of.

"So maintenance of our bridges is very important because eventually if you don't maintain you're going to have a liability, said Dan Moore, Mayor Pro Tem. Possibly will have replacement and that's very expensive. This is part of our maintenance program that's ongoing for us."

The city will receive bids August 8th to determine if they approve the contract for the bridges.

Repairs should be finished sometime this fall.

Also on Monday night the city council approved Keizer Refridgerations' request to expand their business.

Located on Harbor Drive, the new facility will be up the road from it as part of the Harbor Drive.

The approval will allow the business to build a 7 to 8 million dollar facility to expand their services.