South Dakota gets rain, but crops and pastures still hurting

Parts of South Dakota received much-needed rainfall over the past week, but not enough to have a big impact on the drought affecting the state.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 82 percent short or very short. Subsoil moisture is 81 percent in those categories.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 73 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 61 percent in those categories.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 82 percent of South Dakota in some stage of drought.

