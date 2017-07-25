Healthcare showdown on Capitol Hill; republicans taking the next step to get rid of Obamacare

A lot is going on in Washington today, but one of the big stories - Republicans are taking the next step to get rid of Obamacare.

A lot is going on in Washington today, but one of the big stories - Republicans are taking the next step to get rid of Obamacare.

They're voting on something today -- we just don't know what and neither do they.

Today the senate's expected to decide whether to debate health care.

"The only way we'll have a way to consider ideas is if Senators are allowed to offer and debate them," Sen. Mitch McConnell said.

There are three options:

-Repeal Obamacare now and replace it later

-Repeal and replace it now

-Or throw in things like cheaper, leaner insurance plans... To get skeptical conservatives on board.

"You going to get the votes? He better get them. He better get them. Oh, he better -- otherwise, I'll say, Tom, you're fired," President Donald Trump said.

With boy scouts last night, President Trump insisted his health and human services secretary tom price convince congress to get rid of Obamacare.

"It's time. After seven years of saying repeal and replace Obamacare, we have a chance to now do it. They better do it," President Donald Trump said.

Critics say he's unfairly throwing all the responsibility for fixing health care to Congress.

"What you're seeing now is a lot of Kabuki dance, in which the President saying the buck does not stop with me on health care," Conservative Radio Talk Show Host, Charlie Sykes said.

It's tight. One or two votes could make a difference.

"We are gonna need everybody pulling out the stops tomorrow," Sen. Ron Wyden said.

That's why it's significant that republican John McCain --

Recently diagnosed with brain cancer -- returns to Washington today.

McCain says he'll vote yes to debate health care.

One republican - Susan Collins - is a definite no.

Several others are undecided.

Republicans can only afford to lose one more vote or their effort to repeal Obamacare fails.