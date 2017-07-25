Truck load of dough oozed out of truck to the highway due to hot - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Truck load of dough oozed out of truck to the highway due to hot temperatures

Posted:
When you mix a truck load of dough with yeast and high temperatures, you get a mess on the highway.
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

When you mix a truck load of dough with yeast and high temperatures, you get a mess on the highway.

Washington state patrol was called out to investigate a truck on the side of the highway in the state of Washington that was oozing a "foam-like substance."

The driver was unaware at first that he was leaking his load as he was driving.

He was hauling dough that's recycled bakery waste used to produce animal feed.

The driver says the combination of the yeast and the heat made the dough rise.

Good thing it wasn't hot enough for the dough to "bake" once it hit the pavement.

