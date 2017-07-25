Engineer/Technical Director - KTIV

Do you have an eye for detail? Previous director or technical experience? The ability to work under deadline pressure? If this is YOU, join US at KTIV.

KTIV News 4 is taking applications for a highly-motivated individual to perform preventative maintenance, repairs, and upgrades to our broadcast system and associated equipment as well as coordination and production of newscasts and cut-ins. This position is responsible for the repair of all studio electronics and the service and maintenance of station computer systems. You will also be involved in all areas of development and execution of TV production—including switching, directing and supervision of technical personnel for locally produced newscasts. Master Control and graphics productions are also included.

A minimum two-year technical course in electronics, including digital technology, as well as broadcast engineering experience and General class FCC license or equivalent SBE, CET is preferred. The ability to move quickly and make fast, accurate decisions and computer literate beyond normal operating skills is helpful.

This position is full time and includes a comprehensive benefits package with all the basics you’ve come to expect plus unique benefits you won’t find elsewhere.

Interviews are now being scheduled. Send resume to:

Andy Benz – Chief Engineer

KTIV Television Co.

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108

Or email to abenz@ktiv.com

KTIV is a Quincy Media, Inc. company. QMI owns and operates several broadcast television and radio stations in 7 states. Career opportunity exists for all levels of experience within the QMI group.