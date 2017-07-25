Craft distiller using music to make better whiskey

We all know music is powerful, but is it powerful enough to to change how something tastes? One maker of craft whiskey thinks the answer is yes.

Echoing through the spirit works distillery - the sound of whiskey being born.

"Looking good."

Sometimes you'll hear head distiller, Lauren Patz adding yeast, but next door in the barrel room... the sound is much different.

You don't often see a barrel of whiskey rocking out to a dance mix, but that's exactly what's happening.

"We've been pumping music into a few very select barrels for a few years now. It's been an interesting experiment for us," Spirit Works Co-Owner, Timo Marshall said.

There's one listening to Michael Jackson...

"This one's just pure Led Zeppelin,' Marshall said.

Played on repeat -- for three years.

"Listening to the same playlist for three years in a row, you're either gonna go crazy or become like a genius, right? So let's hope or a little bit of both!," Patz said.

There "is" some crazy genius here...

Whiskey derives much of its flavor from the oak barrels it lives in for years; moving in and out of the wood as it expands and contracts with changing weather.

"How can we get the interaction between the liquid and the wood itself to be in a different way? And we thought we could excite that by using sound vibrations," Marshall said.

Though the exact effects of the music are up for debate, there's one thing that's clear: there is a difference between these barrels -- and it's one you can taste.

"I'm just gonna pour myself one?"

In a blind taste test...

"So, here's number one..."

I found the most flavorful notes in the "bluegrass" barrel.

"And because I picked it it's secretly a competition internally. So I'm secretly very pleased," Marshall said.

But Marshall admits the "most" popular was picked by his wife: a barrel that spent three years hearing the "nutcracker."

"Different set of beats, different rhythm, classical music for example is very varied," Marshall said.

Need more proof?

"Every time we produce one batch of whiskey, we prod two barrels -- this barrel here is listening to music, and this is the control," Marshall said.

The control barrels are part of the blind test too, but the music barrels keep winning.