READY FOR THE BELL: School supplies

School is coming up but it's never too early to start thinking about getting those school supplies for the new year.

The school bell isn't set to ring for a few more weeks, but retail stores are already in back to school mode.

"There's plenty to choose from when it's about three to four weeks to school starting," said Ben Stabe, Target Executive Team Leader.

Retail giant Target set up their display shortly after the Fourth of July and compares back to school season to holiday shopping.

One item Stabe says parents should get ASAP -- the Kinder Mat.

"Every year they sell out very early and they are hard to bring back in," said Stabe, "So if you don't have your whole list out right now I would suggest to come out and get your Kinder Mat."

The school supply lists can get lengthy.

Therefore we asked the teaching experts about those other essential must have items.

"Crayons, pencils, rulers, paper, file folders," said Jenna Andrews, Beyond The Bell Program Director, "You know the back pack."

"I would say pens, pencils, EXPO markers, notebooks are the big ones," said Megan Rorris, Sioux City Fifth Grade Teacher, "Clorox wipes are always nice and Kleenex. We always run low on those items."

And if you're concerned with breaking the bank this back to school season there are a few cost and time-saving options.

"I would suggest downloading the Cartwheel App to your phone. We are going to have a ton of back to school coupons on that. Also [Target] came out with a school-list assist on the website," said Stabe, "So you're able to select your school, the school list will come up right there on the computer. And you can choose what you want from the list, all of it or some of it, then you can either have it shipped to your home or come pick it up in the store."

One of just many ways to get your kids school ready this year.

A reminder, the tax-free weekend in Iowa is Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.