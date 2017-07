The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to a two vehicle accident.

The scene is at 110th Street and Charles Avenue in Lawton, Iowa.

Officials said the accident involved a FedEx truck and a minivan.

The driver of the minivan had to be mechanically extricated.

Officials at the scene said two people were taken to the hospital but their injuries appear to be nonlife threatening at this time.

Deputies are still at the scene investigating the accident.

KTIV's Ashly Richardson will have updates as soon as possible.