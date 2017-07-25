Back-to-school shopping? Plan to spend more this year, than you did last year

Back-to-school shopping can be one of the most stressful and expensive times of the year.

For students in elementary through high school, families plan to spend nearly $700 for supplies.

That's according to a survey by the national retail federation.

Back to school shopping?

Plan to open your wallet.

According to the National Retail Federation, families are more confident in the economy this year.

And will likely spend more money on supplies.

This year, families shopping for kids in elementary through high school will spend in total $29.5 billion.

The overwhelming majority of people will spend money on clothes, shoes, and supplies like backpacks and notebooks.

More than half surveyed say they will buy electronics this year, such as computers or calculators.

Students have a say in what they are going to bring back to their classrooms.

With 65 percent of parents buying what their kid wants.

But it's not just the parents footing the bill.

Teens say they are willing to contribute nearly $40 for the supplies they want.