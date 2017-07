Damage by severe storms in Queen Anne's County.

Severe weather rolled through parts of eastern Maryland over the weekend.

These are pictures from the city of Stevensville in Queen Anne's County.

There are trees down and damage to homes.

So far, officials are only reporting a few minor injuries.

Crews are still surveying the damage to determine if a tornado struck the area.

More than 8,000 people in the county are without power as of 5:30 local time.