Heat Advisory in effect for parts of Siouxland

More heat and humidity will be building into Siouxland after a more mild start to our workweek. A warm front is on the move and this is going to pump up the steamy conditions across the region. Highs will be climbing towards the mid 90s later on today with the heat index values near 100° and possibly over for some of us. A cold front will be moving in later on tonight though into early Tuesday. This will give us some much needed rain as we work into our Wednesday. We could see a couple of isolated t-showers late tonight but the bulk of the moisture arrives tomorrow.

A few of the storms could become a bit strong so make sure you stay tuned to us and track them on the go with our Storm Team 4 Weather App. The prevalent hazards at the moment are looking like gusty winds and some hail. Much cooler air then moves in behind the boundary with temperatures dipping below average stepping into the weekend. Lower 80s are expected into Saturday with a slight moderating trend heading into the start of next week. Our moisture chances look to slim to none beyond Wednesday with dry and sunny weather expected through Monday, but a slight chance of a shower is possible Saturday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer