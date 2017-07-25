US Navy ship fires warning shots near Iranian vessel

A U.S. Navy patrol ship fired warning shots near an Iranian vessel that came dangerously close to it in the Persian Gulf Tuesday.



In the video released by the Department of Defense, a U.S. sailor on another ship identifies the video and gives the time and coordinates of the U.S. ships.



The video shows the Iranian vessel sitting directly in front of the USS Thunderbolt, a cyclone-class patrol craft based in Bahrain.



The Thunderbolt was with a number of U.S. vessels and coalition ships in international waters when the Iranian vessel approached.



A U.S. Fifth Fleet spokesman said the Iran ship approached the u-s ships and didn't respond to repeated radio calls, flares, and horn blasts.



When the Iranian vessel came within 150 yards of the Thunderbolt, U.S. sailors fired warning shots with a 50 caliber machine gun.



After the shots were fired the Iranian vessel stopped its approach.



Iran's Revolutionary Guard blamed the Thunderbolt saying it moved toward the Iranian vessel.



The U.S. Navy said it recorded 35 instances of what it describes as "unsafe and or unprofessional" interactions with Iranians forces in 2016.



Iran and the U.S. have had tense naval encounters in the Persian Gulf in the past and most of them involve the revolutionary guard, a separate force from Iran's military that answers only to Iran's supreme leader.