Sioux City-native to challenge Rep. Steve King in 2018

Another Democrat will challenge western Iowa Congressman Steve King in the 2018 election.

J.D. Scholten, who's a Sioux City-native, and freelance paralegal, said in a statement on his website that "the 4th (district) needs a voice that cares more about building our district's future, than it does about dividing us apart."

Scholten says it will take a "unified effort" to defeat King, the incumbent Republican. Scholten says he wants to "put Iowa values back at the center of public service, create new opportunities for Iowa's middle class, and ensure that Iowans never again need to worry about healthcare as a barrier to living free, productive, and successful lives."

Scholten is a 5th generation Iowan, who was born in Ames and raised in Sioux City. He played baseball for Morningside College, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he graduated with a degree in World-American History. After graduating, Scholten pursued a baseball career, which allowed him to play for several teams, including the Sioux City Explorers.

Scholten isn't the first Democrat to challenge King in 2018. In March, Kim Weaver announced her candidacy. Two months later, Weaver dropped out citing death threats, her personal health, and her family's health. Weaver told KTIV, Tuesday afternoon, that she supports Scholten's candidacy.