Gottsleben retires after 33 years of coaching at USD

University of South Dakota head men’s track and field coach Dave Gottsleben has announced his retirement from coaching following a fruitful 33-year career at South Dakota.

Gottsleben was twice named the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association. He has won more conference championships than any coach in USD history with 20 between men’s cross country and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

Under Gottsleben, the Coyote men accumulated 125 All-America awards with seven NCAA titles and 13 NCAA runner-up finishes. USD’s lone NCAA Division II team title also came under Gottsleben at the 1997 NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Gottsleben’s teams have captured 20 conference championships between the North Central Conference, the Great West Conference and the Summit League. The Coyotes were one of the most consistent teams in the NCC with six NCC titles, 15 runner-up performances and a pair of third-place efforts in the last 24 NCC meets.

Gottsleben has been inducted to the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame (2015), Howard Wood Dakota Relays Hall of Fame (2016) and Sioux City Relays Hall of Fame (2001). He also received the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Coaches Association Award in 1994 for his distinguished service to Division II track and field.

Statement from Dave Gottsleben:

I am thankful to have had the opportunity to coach and teach at the University of South Dakota for the past 33 years. I have been blessed to have been part of the lives of so many dedicated and talented young men during that time. The University of South Dakota is a very special place with a great past, present and future in higher education and athletics.

Statement from USD director of track and field/cross country Lucky Huber:

I have been fortunate enough to not only have Dave as my coach, my mentor and my colleague, but as my good friend for the past 30 years. He is truly one of the most decorated coaches in USD history.

Statement from USD director of athletics David Herbster:

The impact that Dave has had on the track and field program goes well beyond the professional accolades and team accomplishments. He has brought Coyote track and field to a national level of relevance and has shaped the lives and careers of thousands of student-athletes. Dave will be missed as a coach, mentor and teacher, but his legacy will live on.