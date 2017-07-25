A good chance of rain and storms moving into Siouxland

It was a quick return to the heat like we had last week for Siouxland today as highs topped out in the mid 90s and it was feeling like it was over 100 degrees at time.

There is a cold front moving our way that is going to bring changes with it once again.

It starts later tonight with a chance of thunderstorms, especially after midnight, moving in from the west.

Then as a cold front moves through during the day on Wednesday, there will be chances of thunderstorms throughout the day with a few of them being strong.

This should be a more widespread rain than what we were seeing last week meaning more of us will have a better chance of moderately heavy rain with some locations probably getting over an inch.

These storms will be quickly moving east by Wednesday evening leaving Thursday mostly sunny.

This front does bring in the cooler weather for us again as highs will mainly be in the low to mid 80s into early next week.