Riley says new Husker QB has become strong leader

The Nebraska football team started 7-0 last season, but lost four of their last six games. At the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, the Huskers are talking about finishing what they started.

Head coach Mike Riley starts his third season with the Huskers. Bob Diaco is the new defensive coordinator and he'll try to improve a defense that allowed an average of over 40 points per game in their four losses.

Nebraska was 99th in the nation in passing efficiency last season. Tulane transfer Tanner Lee won the quarterback job in the spring and also made the trip to Chicago as one of the team leaders.

"His entry has been impressive in just the simple fact that he became a good teammate, became immediately well-liked and through time became very well-respected," said Riley. "The other reason he's here is that he earned that job through good competition in our spring ball to be our starting quarterback heading into the season."

Nebraska opens the seasons at home against Arkansas State. The Huskers go to Oregon in week two.