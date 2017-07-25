Even the Vatican hit by drought as fountains are turned off - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Even the Vatican hit by drought as fountains are turned off

Posted:
Vatican turns off fountains Vatican turns off fountains
(CNN) -

Vatican's famous water fountains will go dry because of a severe drought in Italy.

The Vatican says it has decided to turn off about one-hundred decorative and drinking fountains for the first time in living memory.

The decision will affect some famous fountains in saint peter's square, as well as interior ones in the Vatican.

Rome is facing a water crisis because a nearby lake that supplies the city is drying up.

The Italian capital will also start shutting off some of its 25-hundred fountains that give the city its character.

Italy has been battered by scorching heat and violent storms for several months.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.