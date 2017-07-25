Even the Vatican hit by drought as fountains are turned off

Vatican's famous water fountains will go dry because of a severe drought in Italy.

The Vatican says it has decided to turn off about one-hundred decorative and drinking fountains for the first time in living memory.

The decision will affect some famous fountains in saint peter's square, as well as interior ones in the Vatican.

Rome is facing a water crisis because a nearby lake that supplies the city is drying up.

The Italian capital will also start shutting off some of its 25-hundred fountains that give the city its character.

Italy has been battered by scorching heat and violent storms for several months.