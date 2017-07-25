Bishop Heelan takes down Saydel in state baseball opener - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bishop Heelan takes down Saydel in state baseball opener

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Bishop Heelan beat Saydel, 4-1, in the opening round of the Class 3A baseball tournament on Tuesday. The Crusaders won for the 14th time in their last 15 games.

Matt Nelson drove in the first two runs of the game in the first inning with a single to centerfield. Heelan increased their lead to 3-0 when a run scored on a double play ground out by Colin Kasperbauer. Jackson Boever drove in the Crusaders final run in the fourth inning.

Matthew Kerian pitched 5 2/3 innings to get the win. The senior lefty gave up one unearned run on five hits, while striking out two. Colin Kasperbauer got the final four outs, giving up no hits, while walking one.

The third-seeded Crusaders (32-12) will play in the semifinals on Friday at 11:00 am against the winner of Tuesday's late game between Harlan and Oskaloosa.

