Historic Nodland Park demolished after over 25 years, new playground planned

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One of Sioux City's oldest and most popular school playgrounds is being torn down, Tuesday. 

Nodland Park has stood here in the Morningside area of Sioux City for over 25 years. 

The all-wooden park was a hidden gem in Sioux City.

But the Sioux City Community School Board voted back on March 28 to tear it down and build a new playground.

The old design stands out, but district officials say it's outdated and potentially unsafe for children.

That didn't stop people from coming though.

Timothy Griffin and his kids went to Nodland Park for the past 10 years. 

From his 15-year-old daughter, Amber, to his 4-year-old son, Reuben. 

"It's sad...I mean...wow," said Timothy Griffin, Sioux City. "Lot of memories with my kids. Memories, coming here, running around with them. Having fun with them. Now it's gone."

"I made my very first friends here," said Amber Griffin, Sioux City. "We grew up here. There used to be these cool tire swings everywhere..."

"...then they took them down and it was really sad," said Carmella Griffin. 

Outdoor Recreation Products of Elkhorn, NE is building the new playground for $106,320. 

School officials say they'll use the salvageable wood for other future district projects. 

District officials say the playground will be completed for the start of the school year on August 23rd.

