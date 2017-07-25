HEALTHBEAT 4: Changing the course of chronic lung disease

Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Mercy Medical Center changes the course of those with severe chronic lung disease.

Through a great team of professionals, patients receive information to help improve their independence.

"Our ultimate goal is to be as independent as you can without any kind of adaptive equipment," says Shelly Kitrell, Occupational Therapist at Mercy Medical Center.

Exercises and educational videos help the patients increase their endurance and improve their quality of life.

The exercise classes will help you feel better and become stronger by helping you get into better shape.

"We are here to help them get stronger, increase their muscle strength," said Rhonda Hazard, Respiratory Therapist at Mercy Medical Center. "It gets hard for them to breathe when they have the disease process, so then their activities at home get difficult. Our goal is to strengthen those muscles and make things easier."



A big part of the education is in the area of purse lip breathing.

It is the process of taking a breath through the nose and releasing through the mouth.

The rehab is for all ages - no matter how young or old.

"I was a little resistant at first, I thought, 'Oh I'm a younger patient and I'm active, and I'll be just fine after I get out of the hospital,'" said patient Sandra Hanlon. "But I am so glad I did it because I learned so much about how to breathe after lung surgery and the importance of exercise."

Hesitant about Pulmonary Rehab? Take it from Sandra Hanlon, who knows the benefits first hand.

"Once you get here, you'll be hooked. You feel so much better- the energy level and recovery time," said Hanlon. "Everything improved immediately for me."

To get involved in the rehab, you must be referred by your physician.

For more information, contact Mercy Medical Center at 712-279-2579.