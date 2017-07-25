CENTSABLE HEALTH: dried herbs

When it comes to adding flavor (healthfully), few things do it better than dried herbs and spices.

They can cut down on sodium, fat and calories without compromising taste.

They’re also incredibly economical—the concentrated flavor allows you to substitute one part dried for three parts fresh.

A well-stocked spice rack can save just about any recipe.

Although more advanced dishes may call for specific herbs or spices, here are some staples to keep on hand.

To Add Heat: Black pepper Cayenne pepper.

To Cut Down on Sugar: Cinnamon Nutmeg

For Depth: Oregano Cumin Garlic powder (without salt) Onion powder (without salt) Thyme Chili powder

For Visual Appeal: Parsley or Paprika