A Winnebago, Nebraska, man faces a federal charge, after police say he sexually assaulted a woman as she slept in her home.

26-year old Christian LaPointe pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse of an incapable victim.

LaPointe is accused of having sex with with a 27-year old woman in her home on June 25 on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. According to court documents, LaPointe forced his way into her home by kicking in a door, before entering her bedroom and having sex with her. The documents say the victim awoke during the assault.