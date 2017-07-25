Le Mars, IA man's murder trial pushed back to December

The trial for a northwest Iowa man, who's accused of fatally stabbing his sister, has been pushed back to December.

34-year old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent.

Bibler's bench trial is set for December 19.

Bibler was arrested in June of 2016 after a standoff with police at his Le Mars, Iowa, apartment.

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars.

If convicted, Bibler would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.