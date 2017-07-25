Le Mars, IA man's murder trial pushed back to December - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Le Mars, IA man's murder trial pushed back to December

Posted:
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

The trial for a northwest Iowa man, who's accused of fatally stabbing his sister, has been pushed back to December. 

34-year old Thomas Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent.

Bibler's bench trial is set for December 19. 

Bibler was arrested in June of 2016 after a standoff with police at his Le Mars, Iowa, apartment. 

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars. 

If convicted, Bibler would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.