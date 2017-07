A 13-year-old Emmetsburg, Iowa, boy has died while riding his bike.

Police say a semi was traveling west on Highway 18, and was turning onto Monroe Street. Officers say 13-year-old Colby Sandbulte was riding his bike on a sidewalk.

Police say Sandbulte went into the semi driver's blind spot as the driver turned into the parking lot of a feed mill. The semi then collided with the bicycle.

Sandbulte was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.