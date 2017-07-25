Sioux City Community School Board approves superintendent salary increase

The Sioux City Community School Board has approved another salary increase for Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

Last July, Gausman's new, three-year contract increased his annual salary to nearly $236,000.

Tuesday night, the board unanimously voted to increase Dr. Gausman's salary next year by 1.1%.

That is the same percentage of growth that was given to school districts this year by the Iowa legislature.

That's brings his salary to more than $238,000.

Along with the salary increase, the board also increased the tax sheltered annuity by about $2,500.

The changes in the contract represent a total salary and annuity increase of 1.9%, or just over $5,000.

Gausman's updated, three-year contract goes into effect immediately, and expires June 30, 2020.

The decision to change his contract was part of an annual board evaluation.

"He's shown tremendous leadership," said Mike McTaggart, board vice president. "You know, tonight we talked about the career pathways. Sioux City has become the leader in the state of Iowa in the career pathway model and the career pathway model is identified as a true 24th century education process."

McTaggart says one of the things the board looks at when considering a salary increase is whether the superintendent has reached his set goals.

Next year the new board will renegotiate Gausman's salary.