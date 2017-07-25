School district looks to purchase Sioux City's former Delta Call Center

The Sioux City Community School District is looking for more space for its life and career academy students.

They voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement between the Sioux City Community School District and Public Museum.

The cost is $1.53-million for the former Delta Call Center space on the second floor of the Sioux City Public Museum.

Right now, the district's life academy is using space at Western Iowa Tech.

WIT will need that space back.

The district will use a space at the Southern Hills Mall until the Delta Call Center space is available.

Four career academies would also use classrooms at the new space, as well.

"Last year we had over 4,000 students who earned over 10,000 college credits through this career program and I'm really proud of the fact that this career program has taken us from about the mid 70's in graduation rate to this year the highest graduation rate in the history of the district at 87.46%," said superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. "Obviously with this program growing and success occurring, we've got to find more space for classes."

The district would also have to make $1.8-million in renovations to the space.

That's on top of the purchase price.

The vote now goes to Sioux City City Council to approve the purchase agreement with the school district.

If that passes, Gausman says some students could start using the new space in early 2018.