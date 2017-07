Four people were hurt in a two vehicle accident, east of Vermillion, South Dakota, Tuesday afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 77-year-old woman failed to stop at a stop sign when she was exiting a business onto Highway 50, near Vermillion.

Her SUV collided with a truck traveling east on Highway 50.

Three people inside the truck suffered minor injuries. The only person in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. Investigators say all four people involved were wearing their seat belts.