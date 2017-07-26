Young girl gives back to the military through free lemonade

A young Indiana girl is warming hearts with ice cold lemonade.

She's offering free drinks to military service members who stop at her lemonade stand near a training facility.

It started about 2 years ago ... Shortly after the family moved into the home.

"I started seeing military trucks going by, and I'm like ... what are those and where did they come from?" Shayla Lewis, said.

Those trucks were coming from Camp Atterbury that gave Shayla an idea.

"I love the way that the military helps us out and fight for freedom for us," Lewis said.

She decided to set up a lemonade stand that offers free drinks for the military.

"Lemonade! Get your ice cold lemonade!"

So her stepfather bought her this lemonade stand and she convinced him to pull up his jeep up next door, and then she perches herself on top and hails the passersby.

"Get some ice cold lemonade!"

Don't think they haven't noticed.

"You can park anywhere."

"Wow I like this."

"Thank you. I appreciate it. "

"You're welcome. Have a nice day and thank you for your service."

In fact today Camp Atterbury asked for her picture.

She's already been called a "good neighbor' by the local paper, received this defend the homeland medal ....

"There's a letter from the Legion here."

"I'm also an honorary member at Camp Atterbury, Muscatatuck," Shayla said.

"She used to be so shy she would go up to a service member and she would whisper thank you for your service. Now she yells it at them," Aaron McElhinney, Shayla's stepfather said.

"Here you go."

"Thank you."

"You're welcome."

"Thanks for what you're doing."

"You're welcome. Thank you for your service."

"Thanks for your support."

"Yeah. She is not shy. She will talk to anybody," Shayla's mother, Nichole McElhinney said.

"Lemonade!"

It is said if a child is loved ...

"Ice cold lemonade!"

... they will show love.

"I heard you had the best lemonade in town."

Shayla does just that, whether she is pouring lemonade or asking if she can get her picture taken.

"Can I have a picture with you guys?"

"Absolutely."

... she gives you a little bit of herself.

"I love the military."

"Lemonade! Come get some ice cold lemonade!"