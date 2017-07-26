Wet and stormy Wednesday in store

After a steamy day yesterday a much cooler and wetter day is on tap thanks to a cold front swinging through the region. Temperatures will be staying fairly steady and then begin falling through the day with many of us hanging in the mid 70s. Widespread showers and storms will be with us through much of our Wednesday with some including heavy downpours so make sure you're taking it easy out on the roads. Moisture then begins to exit later on this evening as the frontal boundary races east.

A lingering t-shower is possible through the early evening but I think most of the rain should be out of the region by 5-7 PM timeframe. High pressure begins building in overnight and this will start to decrease our cloud cover and usher in cooler temps. Lows fall back towards average, into the lower 60s which will feel much more refreshing. Highs continue to stay near and below average heading into the weekend with partly to mostly sunny conditions prevailing. Temperatures do start to moderate just a touch as we step into next week as another warm front begins to approach.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer