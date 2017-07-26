Food truck on the rise; how food truck entrepreneurs are making it big

If it seems you're seeing more and more food trucks these days, it's probably not your imagination.

Nationwide, they've grown at a rate of about 10 percent a year over the last decade and nationwide, there are about four thousand of them.

When Ben Van Leeuwen and his partners started making their artisan ice cream in Greenpoint, Brooklyn back in 2008, they had no idea what a hit it would become.

With just 50 thousand dollars, Van Leeuwen ice cream hit the streets of New York City, looking for the perfect location.

"We drove to the corner of Green and Prince and by the time we had opened the window there was a line of 30 people," Van Leeuwen Ice Cream CEO, Ben Van Leeuwen said.

And the crowds kept coming -- Today the company has six food trucks and nine storefronts in both New York and Los Angeles.. Their ice cream-- featuring unique flavors, like honey comb and vegan mint chocolate chip, even retails in whole foods in the northeast and California. And the business is on track to do 20 million in revenue next year.



Food trucks like Van Leeuwens have been growing at a rate than traditional restaurants over the past decade, but that growth is expected to slow in the years to come due to regulatory hurdles.



"It's very challenging to make them work financially in New York City. In other markets, much better. In Los Angeles, it's very truck friendly," Van Leeuwen said.

In Austin, Texas, former attorney, Eric Silverstein, launched his food truck, "The Peached Tortilla", back in 2010 after he couldn't raise the capital he needed for a brick and mortar restaurant.

"Biggest challenge early on was just the mental hurdle of staying mentally strong and trying to run this business when you're not taking a paycheck. If you're doing it, you have to be ready for an all-out war on the street basically," The Peached Tortilla Owner, Eric Silverstein said.

Silverstein won that war-- eventually opening a restaurant featuring his Asian and southern influenced tacos .he still takes his two trucks out for lunch and catering, and expects to do more than $3 million in revenue this year.

Mac Mart's Marti Lieberman also went the brick and mortar route after her mac and cheese food truck became a hit in Philadelphia in 2013.

"It was only within the first few months of being on the truck that our first few catering jobs came in, which is an aspect of the business we didn't even realize would be so lucrative," Mac Mart's Marti Lieberman said.

She and her sister Pamela wound up launching a mac mart storefront, still using still operate the truck for catering and private events. The truck is booked up through 2018-- and her business is set to do about $1.5 million in sales in 2017.

"People come from NY, people come from LA, people come from England. We get requests from Brazil. It's just super rewarding to hear how many people love our product," Mac Mart manager, Pamela Lieberman said.

