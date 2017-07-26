Officers help save a young girl's birthday after a burglar stole her money

A group of police officers is credited with saving a young Texas girl's birthday. It all started when someone broke into a home in Wichita Falls, Texas.

A group of police officers is credited with saving a young Texas girl's birthday.

It all started when someone broke into a home in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The burglar made off with $61 that Mia Caldwell had saved for her eighth birthday.

When police came to investigate the break in, they noticed how upset Mia was about losing her money.

They tried to find the burglar, but when that failed they took matters into their own hands.

They asked fellow officers to chip in and pay for Mia's party.

The officers raised $100 and gave Mia the cash inside a birthday card.

Mia says she doesn't want to spend any of her money now because it came from police officers.

Mia's mom, Cynthia Caldwell, says she's touched by the officers generosity.