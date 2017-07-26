Briar Cliff University president resigns

Briar Cliff President Dr. Hamid Shirvani shared in a campus email Wednesday, he has notified the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees that he intends to leave as president effective end of the Fall semester 2017.

Dr. Shirvani said, "it's not been an easy decision to make but it is a result of family, personal and professional considerations."

Dr. Shirvani joined Briar Cliff University on July 1, 2016, as the 10th president.

Dr. Shirvani has worked in higher education for 37 years at eight different universities, 27 of which he was in leadership positions.

Before BCU Dr. Shirvani was a senior fellow at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Prior to that, he was chancellor of the North Dakota University System and President of California State University, Stanislaus among others.

He was selected out of 70 candidates from 28 states and three countries.

Dr. Shirvani will continue to work under the Board of Trustees, but BCU's Chief of Staff, Rachelle Karstens, will oversee all day-to-day operations moving forward.

The university will work to find a new president in the coming months.