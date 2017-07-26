Rainfall totals exceed an inch

Heavy rain has moved through the region and that includes us in Siouxland. Totals have exceeded the inch mark for some cities in the viewing area including Bloomfield, NE as well as Norfolk, NE. Some lesser amounts were seen across Central and Eastern Siouxland where most totals rung in around the half inch to the inch range. Sioux City picked up just over 0.60" while KTIV recorded 0.49". The moisture will be slowly but surely pulling out of Siouxland throughout the rest of our Wednesday with high pressure building in later on tonight.