Rainfall totals exceed an inch - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rainfall totals exceed an inch

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Rainfall Totals Across Siouxland Rainfall Totals Across Siouxland
(KTIV) -

Heavy rain has moved through the region and that includes us in Siouxland. Totals have exceeded the inch mark for some cities in the viewing area including Bloomfield, NE as well as Norfolk, NE. Some lesser amounts were seen across Central and Eastern Siouxland where most totals rung in around the half inch to the inch range. Sioux City picked up just over 0.60" while KTIV recorded 0.49". The moisture will be slowly but surely pulling out of Siouxland throughout the rest of our Wednesday with high pressure building in later on tonight.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.