Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sees more trade opportunities with China

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the All Iowa Agricultural Trade Mission to China spoke out today about their trip in Beijing.

Governor Reynolds and her delegation say the trip that began a week ago has been historic.

The delegation has spoken with Chinese officials, toured farms and visited with Ambassador Terry Branstad.

Reynolds said getting U.S. beef into China was a large accomplishment but that there are other avenues of trade to explore.

"[Things like] Ethanol, energy, renewable energy. Not only did we thank them for the existing market but to look for additional opportunities to expand market share and to look for new opportunities too," said Governor Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds boasted about Branstad, saying he has hit the ground running in China and is natural in his new role.

