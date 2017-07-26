Corpse flower blooms in Des Moines

The greater Des Moines Botanical Garden was on flower watch for more than a week, people were waiting to see the beauty of the bloom and smell its stench.



The corpse flower or the Titan Arum, is the only known one of its kind to bloom in Iowa.



Derek Carwood, a horticulturist said, "They're originally from West Sumatra which is a very small island in the grand scheme of things and their population is decreasing in the wild. so to have these in cultivation, especially right here in Iowa is a pretty fantastic thing."



These flowers are known for their intense and disgusting odor.



Phew! people are coming from all over Iowa to see Carrie the Corpse Flower. I'm gonna get in here real close and get a whiff of it myself. I can tell ya from this close it smells like garbage, it smells like a landfill and you just need to come and see it for yourself.



Robert Michaels, a visitor said, "I really thought it smelled like a decaying animal. She thought it was more like gym socks."

"I thought it smelled like a dead mouse in my garage."



Cadence Comer, a visitor said, "It's really pretty, it smells gross and it smells like garbage."



But these flowers only open up for 24 to 48 hours and it could be years before you can experience the horrific scent again.



Carwood said, "When the flower is done it will probably start to close up a little bit, the spadix on the top will start to flip over and that will be the end of it. it will all fall over eventually. It will probably go through a short dormancy period where you are not going to see anything. After that it will send up a new leaf and we will be ready to start the process for the next one."