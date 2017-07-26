Dakota Access Pipeline protesters arrested

Two activists are admitting that they damaged the Dakota Access Pipeline and equipment used to build it.

After claiming responsibility, they started to damage a sign for the Iowa Utilities Board.

Police were on hand to arrest them and that moment was caught on video.

This is what landed Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya in the Polk County Jail Monday morning.

Using crow bars and a hammer to deface the Iowa Utilities Board sign.

Jessica Reznicek, anti-DAPL Activist said, "The IUB needs to start protecting the people of Iowa not the oil."

They say they wanted this attention.

Supporters holding signs saying "Water is Life"

Reznicek said, "I do not have clean water, they continue to pollute the water, we need water."

In a public statement, they admitted to burning at least five pieces of heavy machinery in Buena Vista county back in 2016.

Reznicek said, "Our actions have been those of necessity and humility."

And using cutting torches to pierce through steel valves in Mahaska and Wapello counties.

Reznicek said, "We view this as an opportunity to encourage public discourse surrounding nonviolent direct action as well as exposing the inadequacies of the government and corporations they protect."

The chose the Iowa Utilities Board for a reason.

Reznicek said, "The Iowa Utilities Board just released another decision in favor of polluting this nation's water supply."

And now they're paying the price.

Reznicek has been arrested multiple times in various protests.

Montoya was most recently charged in a protest over a pipeline in Tennessee.