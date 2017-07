Governor Dennis Daugaard has appointed two new judges in the First Circuit.

Tami Bern is currently a magistrate judge in the First Circuit. She will succeed retired Judge Glen Eng.

Chris Giles also is a magistrate judge, in the Third Circuit. He'll replace retired First Circuit Judge Timothy Bjorkman.

The First Circuit includes the counties of Aurora, Bon Homme, Buffalo, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, McCook, Turner, Union and Yankton.