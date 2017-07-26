VIDEO: Happy polar bears

Leave it to a child to come up with an idea that makes everyone smile including some polar bears.



Temperatures in the upper 70s made it pretty uncomfortable for the polar bears at a wildlife center in Finland.



The child of an employee of a nearby ski center said the ski park should bring some snow to the polar bears to cool them off.



After lots of snow from last winter arrived at their enclosure, the polar bears checked it out at first and then began playing in the snow.



The little one, who was born at the park last year, especially liked the snow.