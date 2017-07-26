Senate measure to repeal ACA fails by vote of 45-55

Senate measure to repeal the Affordable Care Act fails by a vote of 45-55.

Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Dean Heller, R-Nev., and John McCain, R-Ariz., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and surprisingly Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the chair of the Senate Health Committee, joined all Democrats in voting against it. The defeat eliminates the chances of Congress sending a nearly-full repeal of the law to President Donald Trump to sign.

It was their second effort to dismantle the current health care law in as many days. Their first attempt to undo the Obama-era law with a vote to partially repeal and replace ACA also failed to pass Tuesday night.

