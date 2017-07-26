Senate measure to repeal ACA fails by vote of 45-55 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Senate measure to repeal ACA fails by vote of 45-55

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Senate measure to repeal the Affordable Care Act fails by a vote of 45-55.

Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Dean Heller, R-Nev., and John McCain, R-Ariz., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and surprisingly Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the chair of the Senate Health Committee, joined all Democrats in voting against it. The defeat eliminates the chances of Congress sending a nearly-full repeal of the law to President Donald Trump to sign.

It was their second effort to dismantle the current health care law in as many days. Their first attempt to undo the Obama-era law with a vote to partially repeal and replace ACA also failed to pass Tuesday night.

KTIV will have an update on News 4 starting Live at 5. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.