Akron-Westfield & Remsen St. Mary's confident heading into semifinals

The Class 1A state baseball semifinals are Thursday. Akron-Westfield and Remsen St. Mary's will try to advance to the championship game.

The 4th-ranked Westerners outlasted Lisbon, 5-4, in 11 innings on Saturday. It was the first state tourney win in school history.

Now, A-W will play third-ranked Martensdale St. Marys. The Blue Devils are at state for the 14th time and have four state titles, but the Westerners aren't intimidated.

"They are such a close-knit group," said A-W head coach Gordy Johnson. "The seniors lead and the juniors lead. They're a great example for our program."

Remsen St. Mary's plays top-seeded Mason City Newman in the second semi-final. The Hawks were 5-1 winners in round one and are the defending state champs in 1A.

St. Mary's senior Jacob Wesselman will start on the mound after 8th-grader Blaine Harpenau threw a complete game in the opener. Wesselman is 7-3 with a 1.41 ERA.

"Really it's a perfect situation for us," said RSM head coach Dean Harpenau. "You got Jacob Wesselman throwing against Newman and Blaine will probably be available, I think. Blaine will be available so it's not like we won't have guys ready but so we'll they. It's going to be a battle. They probably didn't forget about last year so they'll be ready."

Remsen St. Mary's plays at 1:30 pm, right after Akron-Westfield at 11 am.