Boil advisory at homes near 30th & Pierce Street intersection

About 20 homes on Sioux City's north side are under a boil advisory.

They're all located near the massive sinkhole we've been covering since it first opened up at 30th and Pierce Streets in February.

City officials say contractors were doing repairs to the intersection that includes the sinkhole.

They were working on a water line to try and relocate it.

That's why pressure stopped.

They didn't find any bacteria in the water, but as a precaution the city put the boil advisory in place Tuesday afternoon.

City officials went door to door leaving tags on residents door telling them the water would have to be shut off on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to make repairs to a water main.

But, it took an additional five hours to finish the work.

One man, who helps a resident impacted by the repairs, says the city is doing a good job.

But, he would like more notification.

"It would be really nice if someone in city hall could develop some kind of software program to do a utilities update alert or if we could come to some kind of understanding where we can get some kind of bi-weekly status upgrade report so we can be informed to what it's going to take and how long it's going to take," said Tracy Johnson, a Sioux City resident.

City officials say residents' health is their top priority, and they are doing anything they can to handle the situation.

They say they have done one test that says there is no bacteria.

They need confirmation from another test.

And they hope to have the advisory lifted by late Thursday, or Friday.