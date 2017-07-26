State Little League tournament comes to Sioux City

While the high school state baseball tournament continues in Des Moines, the Little League state tournament is here in Sioux City. Six district champions are playing in the 10 and 12-year old divisions, with the ultimate goal of playing in the Little League World Series.

The state tournament is being held at Pulaski Park and is hosted by the Morningside Little League. The Tri-County All-Stars, based out of Moville, picked up their first win Tuesday, in the majors division.



North Scott, Johnston and Grandview are tied for first at 3-1.

The tourney started Saturday, with each team playing five games in a round robin format. The first and second place teams will meet for the state title on Thursday.

"I wanted the tournament here for the 10's and the 12's," said tournament director Mike Malenosky. "We wanted it here because we like to host tournaments. We like to do this kind of thing for the kids."

"It's our last game for state so we're just trying to keep everybody positive," said Jaylen Eitel, "It's a pretty tough team but I feel like we'll come out good."

The winner of the state tournament goes to the Midwest Regional in Indiana, starting August 6.